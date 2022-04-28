CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission held its regular weekly meeting on Wednesday with several things on the agenda.

The Commission voted on the idea of finding a new insurance provider for county employees without Commission President Susan Thomas, who was absent from the meeting.

County Administrator Laura Pysz (WBOY Image)

Commissioner Patsy Trecost, who joined over Zoom, wanted to issue a request for proposal for new providers, while Commissioner David Hinkle felt the idea was too rushed to have in time for the new fiscal year.

“The complications as far as doing our insurance is it covers a lot of things, and we’re not a typical business when it comes to insurance because of, between covering the sheriff’s department and our 911, we have a lot of liability issues we have to look at,” said Commissioner Hinkle.

The motion was denied, and the proposal will not go through after a 1-1 vote.