CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Commission met for its weekly meeting on Wednesday with the idea of a new animal control facility on the agenda.

The new facility would allow animal control to grow as the current facility is too small, according to Commission President Susan Thomas.

Harrison County Administrator Laura Pysz (WBOY Image)

Commissioners were back and forth on the issue of when deadlines should be placed for proposals and plans for the new facility.

“It’s been something we’ve talked about for a few months, I would say, maybe a year. They are definitely outgrowing where they’re at now. So, it is definitely a much-needed new building for the county,” Thomas said.

Commissioners also argued if the building should be placed near the current facility near Shinnston, or if it should be placed on another county-owned property.

While the location wasn’t exactly worked out, the plans for the new facility were ultimately approved.

The commission hopes to have proposals for the project by August.