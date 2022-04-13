CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission held their regularly-scheduled meeting on Wednesday, with numerous things on the agenda.

First, the commission gave a proclamation to recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Commission President Susan Thomas presented the proclamation to members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County CASA, the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center and others. Commissioners Patsy Trecost and David Hinkle joined the entire meeting, including the proclamation, over Zoom.

Harrison County Commission gives a proclamation for Child Abuse Prevention Month (WBOY Image)

“A wonderful thing anytime you can recognize people for doing this type of work. Working with the children that need help tremendously, immensely. They are in a spot where no child should be put, and I’m grateful for those people being there,” said Commissioner Thomas.

After the proclamation, several agenda items were passed, including a grant for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department to get a robot for safety and to get new radios.

“I am very excited,” said Commissioner Thomas. “I, for one, would like to see them get more grants for the law enforcement. I think that would handle a lot of issues.”

The issues stem from the sheriff’s department getting a $0 budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Commissioner Thomas commented on the matter after the meeting.

“Our backs were up against the wall,” said Commissioner Thomas.

Commissioner Thomas’s late husband was in law enforcement, and she said she wants to make sure the department has all the right equipment to stay safe.

Commissioner Thomas became emotional when talking about her late husband and the issue, citing how close the topic was to her.

After the passing of the grants, more things were talked about, including the idea of issuing a request for a proposal for insurance services for the county. The commission’s lawyer cited that looking every once in a while for new insurance at better rates is something he recommended.

After all three Commissioners talked about it, the motion to just draft the proposal was carried. It will be brought up at another meeting.

Another thing brought up at the meeting was a zoning letter for a medical cannabis operation within county limits. The zoning letter’s purpose is to let the state know that there are currently no zoning rules, like typically found in alcohol beverage control licenses, regarding where the dispensary can be placed.

Commissioner Hinkle brought up that the commission should soon talk about if any zoning should be created for medical cannabis dispensaries. Commissioner Thomas agreed.

Several funding requests were also taken into account during the meeting.

Your Community Foundation asked for money but did not properly cite the paperwork, letting the commission know they were asking for a funding request. They plan to come back at a later date to ask for the funding request.

The Shinnston City Pool was awarded money for a slide.

Christina Murphy, from Pawsitevely Delish, plans to have their first-ever Harrison County Pet Expo in June. She asked the commission for $1,500 to get tote bags for the expo, which will include learning about pets, pet adoptions, and more. All the proceeds from the day will benefit the Humane Society of Harrison County.

The commission asked Murphy to have the Humane Society ask for the money since she has never asked for funds before and is not a non-profit.

The Harrison County Commission’s next meeting will be Tuesday, April 19, at 10:00 a.m. to set levies. There will be no meeting on Wednesday, April 20.