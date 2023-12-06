CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Commission considered a Memorandum of Understanding—or MOU—between it and the City of Clarksburg on Wednesday regarding how elections for the city could potentially be handled moving forward.

This MOU would set forth the inter-governmental agreement for the county to administer the city’s regularly scheduled elections concurrently with the statewide primary elections.

This item was tabled during the meeting on Wednesday, but will be revisited in the future.

Commissioner David Hinkle explained why the item was tabled and said that the more the Commission talked, the more concerns and issues they wanted to discuss so that when the MOU happens, it works for all the communities in Harrison County, not just Clarksburg.

The Commission plans to involve the City of Clarksburg, the Secretary of State Office, and a couple of the other cities in discussions to make sure that it works and does not affect results on election night. Hinkle expressed that is their main concern.

“Once it becomes the county’s job to oversee their elections, we certify the elections, they don’t. So we’re the ones that will actually make the decision on who gets elected, not people at City Hall, that have certified elections in the past,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle said that a decision should be made before Christmas Day.