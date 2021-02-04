Harrison Co. COVID-19 vaccine clinic administers 2nd round of doses to 600 individuals

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The second round of doses for the COVID-19 vaccine was given out in Clarksburg on Thursday.

Approximately 600 doses were distributed to people 80 and older at the Nathan Goff Armory. Those doses now equate to that many additional people being fully vaccinated.

Health officials explained that there are several ways to get on the vaccination list, including contacting a local health department or receiving a recommendation from a doctor.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard, as of Thursday morning, 199,458 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 79,513 people have been fully vaccinated.

However, officials detailed that the most efficient way to make sure you receive the vaccine is to call the state vaccine hotline number at 1-833-734-0965.