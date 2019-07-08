Harrison Co. family gives back to community by offering free wrestling camp

ANMOORE, W.Va. – A local family is giving back to the community this week by offering free wrestling camps for kids.

This is the 6th year Chris and Toma Courtney have hosted a wrestling camp.

More than 90 wrestlers are using the “Training Traditions” athletic facility, with college wrestling coaches from area universities providing instruction.

Chris Courtney said his family comes from a long line of wrestlers. and they’ve always dreamed of being able to teach kids the sport. Along with the Courtney family’s contributions, UHC donated the antimicrobial wrestling mats and Rogers Electric installed the lighting.