SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Harrison County six-year-old girl will take her pageantry skills to the national stage later this year.

Addalynne Stewart will be competing in the Miss Spectacular America National Pageant in September after she became Little Miss West Virginia.

Addalynne Stewart and her brother. (Courtesy: Tanya Stewart)

In the competition, the Shinnston native will be completing an interview, wearing a gown and showing off a state-representative costume, which for her will be the Mothman.

While Addalynne hasn’t been doing pageants for very long, her mom said Addalynne is never seen without a smile on her face, and she is proud of her.

“If somebody had asked me a little over a year ago if we were going to be pageant parents, I would have said ‘no.’ But, she did one, our friend was a director for a pageant, she did that pageant, and from there on, she wanted to compete,” said Tanya Stewart, Addalynne’s mother.

Stewart asked her daughter what color dress she wanted to wear for the national pageant, and Addalynne replied “purple.”

The pageant will take place Sept. 23–25 in Bristol, Va.