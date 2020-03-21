Harrison Co. Schools receive $15K donation from Harrison Co. Commission for food distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools received $15,000 from Harrison County Commission earlier this week to help with food distribution in the county, according to a press release from the Board of Education.

The Harrison County BOE stated in the release that it greatly appreciates this donation and what it means during these uncertain times amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The release stated that the Coronavirus may be changing how individuals socialize with one another in the community, but the power of people helping others remains stronger than ever.

Dr. Mark Manchin

“We are very appreciative of the donation from the Harrison County Commission and the ability to work together during these difficult times. The commission and the Harrison County Board of Education are working closely to ensure our families are fed and we will get through this together. Governmental agencies are working together to make sure our families get through this,” said Dr. Mark Manchin, Harrison County Schools Superintendent.

“The money helps but more importantly it shows the overall community commitment to feeding the children of the county. We thank the Harrison County Commission for the support of our students,” said Gary Hamrick, Harrison County Board of Education member.