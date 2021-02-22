Harrison Co. Schools to ‘welcome all students back’ starting March 1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools has announced on Monday that students will be welcomed back to five-day in-person instruction next week.

Harrison County Schools posted a notice on its website on Monday that Harrison County officially turned green on the state COVID-19 map for Feb 22. In the notice, Harrison County Schools officials stated this is positive indication that cases in the county are trending in the right direction and that as a result, all students will be welcomed back to five-day in-person instruction on a regular schedule starting Monday, March 1.

Read the full notice from Harrison County Schools below

“Today Harrison County turned green on the state COVID-19 map. This is a positive indication that Harrison County’s cases are moving in the right direction and gives us hope that there is light at the end of this long tunnel, which began nearly twelve months ago. With that, we are announcing that beginning on Monday, March 1, 2021, Harrison County Schools will welcome all students back to five-day in-person instruction and will return on a regular schedule.” Harrison County Schools

No further information regarding this announcement has been posted on the Harrison County Schools website as of the time this article is being written.