CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced on has announced that West Virginia will be sending any surplus body armor to Ukraine to help aid in the country’s fighting efforts.

According to a press release, the West Virginia law enforcement coalition will collect extra body armor from local law enforcement in each county.

All vests will be collected at the county’s sheriff’s office before being picked up and sent to Ukraine.

12 News spoke to the Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, who said that most vests being sent will be expired, and no longer in use by agencies in West Virginia.

“I think this is a good way to get rid of them if you’ve got them sitting around, and you don’t want them to get out on the streets, you have no use within your agency for them. You could take advantage of this opportunity and kind of clean out your closet so to speak, and let us move them on and get them over to Ukraine and hopefully, it will be helpful to those folks over there.”

According to National Body Armor’s website, most bulletproof vests expire after five years. After they expire vests can still offer considerable protection, they just are not as consistent or reliable as a new, unexpired vest.

After the vests are collected from law enforcement agencies in West Virginia, they will be combined with vests from other collection locations throughout the U.S. and then sent to Ukraine.

While a final date for collecting is unknown, Sheriff Matheny said that the response from law enforcement agencies in Harrison County has been positive.