CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has completed the hiring and training of two new deputies.

Isaac Cooley and Justin Kerby graduated from the 197th Basic Class at the West Virginia Police Academy in November, and completed an additional 13 weeks of training, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

According to Sheriff Robert Matheny, Cooley and Kerby are now taking calls for the department on their own.

“It’s exciting. Not only are you excited for the agency, you’re excited for them, and you get to see them grow into a law enforcement career. I equate it to mine–I’ve had such a great law enforcement career, and I can just hope that they’re able to get all the opportunities that I’ve had,” said Sheriff Matheny.

The new deputies put the department at 52 out of 53 positions filled with one position recently becoming vacant.