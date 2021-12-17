Harrison Co. Sheriff’s Office increased presence at schools after national TikTok threat

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Officers with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have been live updating on Facebook throughout the day on Dec. 17 after a national TikTok trend called for students to bring weapons to schools across the country, including Harrison County.

At about 9 a.m. on Friday, the Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that there had been a post circulating “regarding Liberty High school and RCB High School.” It reported that no weapons had been found, but the police presence at the schools was increased.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, Sherriff Matheny updated Facebook viewers with the following message:

As we approach mid-day we are happy to report that there have been no significant threats within Harrison County Schools. Each report that has been received has been investigated and mitigated. We are continuing a strong presence around all schools and continue to communicate with other local agencies and our federal partners. Our command post at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Division will remain intact throughout the day. Please report any concerns to 911 and avoid sharing unreported concerns on social media. I would like to thank the midnight shift Deputies that stayed over and the other Deputies that came in early to assist in this operation. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Dec. 17, 2021, 11 a.m.

The Harrison County School District Facebook page shared both the posts from the Sheriff’s Department regarding the possible threats to its own page.

Talyor County School Superintendent also released the following statement:

Taylor County Schools received the following message from the WV Fusion Center regarding social media posts being sent all across the country including the one we received regarding GHS for tomorrow, December 17, 2021. The West Virginia Fusion Center (WVFC) is aware of a TikTok trend pertaining to nationwide school shootings and bomb threats being planned to take place on 17 December 2021. Numerous schools in the United States have been receiving threats throughout the week. At this time, there are no known threats or derogatory findings regarding this event in the state of West Virginia. Additional updates will be disseminated when/if they become available. Taylor County Schools will have additional law enforcement on hand tomorrow supporting our staff and students. We also will continue to update you with any further developments. Christy Miller, Superintendent, Taylor County Schools, Dec. 16, 2021

Other school districts in West Virginia including Cabell and Kanawha counties released statements on Thursday after the concerning possibility of threats from the TikTok trend.