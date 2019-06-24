Harrison Co. WIC program entering busy summer season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Harrison County WIC program is entering its first summer season at its new Bridgeport office.

WIC is a nutritional assistance program for women, infants and children, up to age five.

Families currently receiving support from SNAP benefits already qualify for WIC, but the Harrison County WIC office also wants to reach out to families who may not realize they qualify for WIC assistance.

“There are some families that kind of fall in-between who don’t get that type of assistance who may still qualify for WIC and our income guidelines are set at 185% of the poverty level and those increase every year, usually around April or May,” said WIC dietitian and nutritionist Jason Nguyen.

If you’d like to learn more about what WIC offers or if you qualify for WIC assistance, you can schedule an appointment by calling 304-623-1147 for more information.