CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Administrator Laura Pysz has filed a lawsuit against Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle, Harrison County Commission and former Harrison County Administrator William Parker.

The lawsuit was filed by her counsel Sam H. Harrold III from Mountain State Law on Feb. 23, and details that Pysz is suing the trio for the following:

Violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act

Tortious interference with employment

Defamation of character

Negligent, reckless and intentional inflection of emotional distress

Civil conspiracy

Punitive damages

Pysz is asking for a trial by jury.

Pysz has been employed by the Harrison County Commission since July 2018, when she began her tenure as Director of Emergency Management for Harrison County. She served in that role until Sept. 2021, when Pegi Bailey took over as the new Director of Emergency Management.

On April 14, 2021, the Harrison County Commission terminated the employment of William Parker in a vote 2-1. Hinkle voted against the termination.

According to the lawsuit, since then, Hinkle has kept contact with Parker, including “forwarding county records.” It also states that he did “conduct business meetings within the Harrison County Commission executive offices” and “provide access to secured areas of the Harrison County Courthouse and county commission executive offices, such access otherwise typically restricted to members of the public.”

On April 17, Pysz was appointed as the interim Harrison County Administrator after a 2-1 vote. Hinkle voted against the appointment, saying “you have a gentleman that’s offered his services to come in temporarily who has run the county and understands the budget, understands all the departments and spend 15-plus years doing it.”

On July 6, Hinkle told Pysz that “she has a bullseye on her”, according to the lawsuit.

Eight days later on July 14, Pysz was named the new county administrator. Hinkle voted against her appointment, but said she had “done a good job”.

Four months later on Nov. 24, Hinkle berated at Pysz until another commissioner and the commission’s counsel intervened. Hinkle told Pysz that “from here on out, your life is going to be miserable.”

On Dec. 2, former administrator William Parker reached out to Harrison County Commission executives in reference to Pysz “being in trouble” for misuse of county assets by directing county employees to provide transportation for her “stepson” from school. According to the footnotes of the lawsuit, Pysz does not have a step, nor is she married.

The commission’s administrative assistant spoke to Parker, who cleared Pysz from the allegations.

After the new year on Jan. 5, Parker filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, looking for paperwork involving a maintenance employee using time and a county-owned vehicle to pick up an employee from a local high school in recent months. No information was found for his request.

During a regular commission meeting on Jan. 19, Hinkle tried to deviate from the meeting’s agenda to discuss publically the “misuse of county assets”. Since the item was not on the agenda, the allegation was not discussed formally.

The next day, Pysz spoke to the commission’s counsel, saying that Hinkle’s behavior since hiring her in April 2021 was “severe harassment which was interfering with her employment and causing her injuries”.

During an executive session on Jan. 26, Hinkle was told that his conduct towards Pysz was “unlawful harassment subject to legal action.”

On Feb. 2 during a public meeting, Hinkle said that “Ms. Pysz had defrauded the county.”

Later that month on Feb. 18, Hinkle requested that Pysz violate a policy regarding weekly agenda items, or face consequences.

The lawsuit states that “as a direct and proximate result of Defendant Hinkle’s discriminatory and harassing conduct against the Plaintiff based on her sex in violation of the West Virginia Human Rights Act, the plaintiff has suffered, and will continue to suffer, indignity, embarrassment, mental anguish, humiliation, monetary damages and lost wage and benefits in an amount to be determined by the jury.”

The lawsuit also says that the Harrison County Commission did not take quick action and remedial measures to cease Hinkle’s behaviors.

“Defendant Parker’s tortuously interfere with the employment relationship between Plaintiff [Pysz] and the Harrison County Commission caused the Plaintiff [Pysz] to suffer indignity, embarrassment, mental anguish, humiliation, monetary damages and lost wage and benefits,” said the lawsuit.

Pysz is asking for compensatory damages for lost wages and/or benefits, past and future medical expenses, damaged reputation, indignity, embarrassment, mental anguish, humiliation, past and future pain and suffering, punitive damages in an amount to be determined by the jury, prejudgment interest as provided by law, interest on the judgment at the legal rate, accruing from the date of judgment and attorney fees and costs.