Harrison County agencies counting, helping county’s homeless population

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several Harrison County agencies are teaming up to count the populations of individuals experiencing homelessness in the county.

The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties, the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and the Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority started their Point-In-Time count at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and plan to continue for 24 hours.

Individuals experiencing homeless will be asked to take a survey, as well as be given information to receive assistance, snacks, drinks, gloves, socks and masks.

Volunteers work with Homes for Harrison County to make the point-in-time count possible. (WBOY Image)

“People don’t decide just to be homeless. There’s a lot more things that play a role in that that leads them to homelessness. And, just to know there are service providers out there that do try to work with the homeless and get them into housing and get them help,” said Stephanie Sumpter of the Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority.

The count is government-mandated and is made possible by several volunteers from around the county.