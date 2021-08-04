Harrison County Animal Control awarded $10,000 grant from Petco Love

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – During the Harrison County Commission meeting on Wednesday morning, a $10,000 check was awarded for some furry friends.

The commission was awarded the check from Petco Love.

The check will be used by the Harrison County Animal Control to get adoptable animals their vaccinations and de-worming treatments.

The Harrison County Animal Control building

Animal control officials said they’re very thankful for the funding, as it’s not something their budget accounts for.

“It’s great because it’s really not built into our budget. But, it’s something that’s necessary to save their lives,” said Elizabeth Keough, Director for Harrison County Animal Control.

Petco Love, formerly known as The Petco Foundation, has invested $300 million in pet welfare across the country.