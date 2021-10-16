Harrison County Animal Control holds 8th annual vaccine clinic

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Cats and dogs from all across north central West Virginia came to Harrison County Animal Control in Shinnston on Saturday for their 8th annual vaccination clinic.

The clinic gave our normal yearly vaccines for $15 and rabies vaccines for $8 to felines and canines of all ages.

All dogs and cats must be vaccinated for rabies, according to West Virginia State Law.

A dog waits in line for their vaccines at the Harrison County Animal Control facility.

Officials with the clinic are happy to help offset costs and are happy residents understand the importance of their pet’s annual vaccines.

“You know, it’s great because I feel like everybody could use a little help in these times, and this is much less expensive way for them to get this taken care of,” said Elizabeth Keough, Director and Humane Officer for Harrison County Animal Control.

“Rabies is the biggest one. It is a fatal disease, and it is something that can be transmitted to humans. So, if your dog gets bit and gets infected, they can give that disease to you,” said Dr. Audra Melton, a veterinarian helping with the clinic.

Keough said the annual clinic usually sees about 200 patients.