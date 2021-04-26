Harrison County appoints Interim Administrator

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Harrison County has a new County Administrator.

Laura Pysz has been appointed as the Interim County Administrator. This comes after the Harrison County Commissioners voted 2-1 to fire the former County Administrator, Willie Parker.

Pysz is also the Director of the Office of Emergency Management, but has left the position to her assistant, Peggy Bailey, to focus on her new appointment.

I’m glad that they have that much faith in me that I can do it. And, you know, this is only day 3 on the job and I’ve had really good days.” Laura Pysz, Interim Harrison County Administrator

Pysz will resume her position in the Emergency Management Office once a permanent administrator is appointed.