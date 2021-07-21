Harrison County Assessors Office heads into the community for satellite assessments

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — For the fifth year, the Harrison County Assessors Office is going out into the community to help with assessments. Along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, a table was set up at the Meadowbrook Mall on Tuesday to help those who needed it.

Residents could get help with a number of assessments and applications.

Throughout the day, officials were available for people to sit down and talk about individual personal property and business assessments, as well as West Virginia State Farm census and new homestead/disability exemption applications. Officials estimated that approximately 75 people were helped on Tuesday, and $100,000 total was sorted into the proper place.

While the assessors office offers assessments at the courthouse regularly, it wanted to go out into the community in a central location to make it easier for residents to get help.

“They’re in their own location,” said Rocky Romano, the Harrison County assessor. “Now, the mall’s a little different, but we’ve got a lot of people coming here, and it’s been a great day here.”

Tuesday marked the first time the satellite assessments were held at the Meadowbrook Mall, and the second leg of a 12-stop tour the assessors office will make over the next month.

