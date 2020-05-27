Harrison County Assessor’s office is encouraging the community to use its services

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County courthouse will open back up to the public on June 1, after being closed since March. In the meantime, the county assessor’s office is encouraging the community to use its services.

The office is currently working to help the public via phone with any of their needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

County Assessor, Joseph “Rocky” Romano, explained that anyone who needs services from the office should contact them ahead of time to receive service as quickly as possible.

“We ask that you call (304) 624-8510. We can handle everything, all your needs by phone. All the people working from home, we prefer that you try to take care of it that way. There’s going to be a line and you’re going to be waiting if you try to come in here,” said Romano.

For a list of services offered by the Harrison County Assessor’s office, visit its website.