Harrison County Assessor’s Office preparing to re-open

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Assessor’s Office is preparing to re-open to the public next week.

Starting on June 8, the office’s employees will be going back out into the community to perform assessments.

To comply with all CDC guidelines, all employees will be wearing masks or other facial coverings and be practicing social distancing.

County Assessor Rocky Romano said everyone in the office is looking forward to looking forward to things returning to normal.

“Well, the guys have been out there taking pictures and doing that, but they just haven’t been able to do the door hangers or knock on the door as we wanted to stay away from that. We just feel like it’s time to get started. We’ll do the social distancing so no one will be offended,” said Romano.

To contact the Assessor’s Office, call 304-624-8510.