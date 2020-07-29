Harrison County Assessor’s Office sets up outdoor tent to help service customers during COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Assessor’s Office is set up outside the county courthouse to create easier access to its services.

The office has set up a tent due to limits put in place by the Clarksburg-Harrison Health Department about the number of customers allowed inside the physical office at one time due to COVID-19. Office employees rotate working the tent and have fans around to help stay cool in the hot weather.

Between 40 – 60 people are serviced each day through this tent, making the process faster since lines are not as long.

“We can do just about everything out here. We struggle on a couple little things, but so far we’re just running back and forth to take care of that,” said Harrison County Assessor, Rocky Romano.

The Assessor’s Office is also able to handle most issues by phone and can be reached at (304) 624-8510.