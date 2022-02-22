CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Tuesday, the Harrison County Board of Education received a jacket donation from a local oil and gas company.

Crestwood Midstream wanted to help local families in need during these hard winter months. The company donated 72 winter jackets to the students of Harrison County.



Jacket donation to Harrison County Board of Education from Crestwood Midstream. (WBOY Image.)

“There is a great need out there, and I’m just glad that our community has recognized that and supports our school system,” Dore Stutler, Harrison County Superintendent, said. “It’s always good when we can provide our kids something they may need.”

The jackets will be given to schools that have the greatest need first.