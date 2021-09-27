Harrison County BOE extends mask mandate another 30 days

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Schools started the school year at the end of August with a 30-day mask mandate in place. On Monday, the board of education has decided to extend that mandate another 30 days.

The mask mandate is now slated to end on Oct. 29.

Superintendent Dora Stutler credits masks as the reason why students are still learning in-person, something that is important to her.

Robert C. Byrd High School (WBOY image)

Stutler also said no school in the county has had a severe outbreak of COVID-19, but cases are still too high among the schools for her to feel comfortable lifting the mandate.

“We’re starting to see a little bit of a trend downward. This weekend, or this Sunday, was a little lower. It’s not great, but it’s a little lower. And, if we see that it really peaks and it would go down quickly, we could release us from the mask mandate sooner. But, right now, we’re gonna do an additional 30 days,” said Stutler.

Stutler also said that cases within the school have not affected day-to-day operations, such as bus drivers, substitute teachers or cafeteria workers, but if more cases were to arise, it’s not something that could be out of the question.