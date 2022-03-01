CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A briefing was held prior to the start of the Harrison County School Board meeting Tuesday night to discuss lead outreach efforts by the Harrison County Board of Education, Clarksburg Water Board, and the Environmental Protection Agency of the Mid-Atlantic Region.

In May of last year, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources identified elevated levels of lead in tap water from households receiving public water from the Clarksburg Water Board.

School board officials said they would be sending home flyers in the backpacks of pre-K to kindergarten students in the coming weeks to let parents know about upcoming lead screenings.

“It’s great to work with the superintendent and the board members,” said Paul Howe, President of the Clarksburg Water Board. “They are doing a backpack program and they are going to put this information in the backpacks to remind parents that we have free lead testing for their children. It’s Important for any children that are from the age of five to be tested. There is a good chance your kids are okay, but you want to catch it early.”

EPA members joined the BOE and those remotely attending to speak on the advantages of lead testing and to commend the BOE for helping local health officials to address the potential risk of lead poisoning.

On March 5, free blood screenings will take place at the Meadowbrook Mall at the Repack the Backpack event.

“Having flyers sent home in the backpacks of students is a step in continuing to get the word out for this important screening. Lead poisoning is extremely dangerous in children,” said Diana Esher, the EPA Mid Atlantic Regional Deputy Administrator. “It is imperative to get your child screened for lead at a young age , most children look fine and they have no symptoms, screening is really the only way that you can know if a child has been impacted.”

Esher stated that the EPA has been really proud to be part of the collaboration of organizations within the state to ensure that every child gets screened for lead poisoning. She also commended the health department, school board, and the water board for their work in helping protect the children.

“Lead poisoning is a national public health crisis. So, please know that Clarksburg is not alone,” Esher said. “At the EPA we are doing all we can to address the problems in this community, and we stand ready to help you protect our precious children, and address lead poisoning in children.”

Clarksburg Water Board officials stated they are still working on an inventory list and that they found a lot of unknown lead lines in the ground with most being copper.

“We’ve been working with some science engineers in Virginia at Cornwell Institute. And they’ve been testing our water and our lead lines. And we’ve got a lot of good results come back. Our water is not corrosive, and it seems like a lot of lead lines we have are of good quality,” said Howe.

“We still have about 4,000 lead lines in the ground. But we’re checking to make sure. And then we’re going to get a comprehensive list and we’re going to strategically go after it, and we’re also going to take the opportunity to change main lines in the middle of the road after we change our lead service lines,” How said. “It’s more economically sound and we’re really going to use this to tighten up our system.”

A discussion on orthophosphate was also mentioned by the board. Officials say that some EPA scientists believe that the chemical helps coat the plumbing, so it doesn’t leach the lead.

The board said they have discussed orthophosphate chemicals, believing the cost would fall on the customers. Water board members said that they would like to avoid putting the orthophosphate additive into the water if they can.

“It’s still an issue and we intend to remove every lead line that is out there and it’s going to cost a lot of money. We’re looking at maybe $50 Million. And that is not all going to be one time, but it’s going to be a big endeavor for our water board, but we’re prepared, we’re financially sound and we’re going to look at grant money to get a lot of this done,” Howe said.

Just last summer, three Harrison County children were diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels. EPA officials said lead can cause serious health problems in children, including damage to the brain and nervous system, hearing and speech problems, lower IQ, as well as learning and behavior problems.