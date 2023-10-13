CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Board of Education will vote to move forward with the school realignment plan that was proposed last month during its meeting on Tuesday.

Under the proposed plan, Liberty High School students will move into the Robert. C. Byrd High School building, Washington Irving Middle School and Mountaineer Middle School will consolidate into the Liberty High School building, and North View Elementary and Salem Elementary will consolidate into the Mountaineer Middle School building.

If this action is approved, the BOE will move forward with planning and completion of closure impact statements and begin scheduling closure and receiving hearings. From there, the board would vote on the proposed closure actions and then, if approved, present the plan to the State Board of Education.

If all those steps are taken and the plan is implemented, the consolidations will take place starting in the 2025-26 school year.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board will vote to officially close Norwood Elementary, which underwent emergency closure back in July due to safety issues with the building. Since then, former Norwood students have attended Simpson Elementary and Nutter Fort Primary and Intermediate schools.

The proposed change would remove Norwood from the BOE’s Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan and include additions to Simpson and Nutter Fort. If approved locally and by the state, it would allow for an addition of six classrooms to Nutter Fort Primary and a multipurpose room with two classrooms to Simpson Elementary.

The meeting on Oct. 17 will take place at the Robert C. Byrd High School auditorium at 6 p.m. The full meeting agenda is available here.