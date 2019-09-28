Harrison County bridge renamed after Spelter veteran

SPELTER, W.Va.-The Meadowbrook Bridge was renamed on Saturday morning in honor of a local purple heart recipient.

Stephen E. Drummond was born in Spelter and was taken as a prisoner of war after sustaining a severe leg injury while serving in the Marines during the Korean War.

County Commissioners Ron Watson and Patsy Trecost were present, as well as West Virginia Senator Douglas Facemire of Braxton County.

Drummond’s son, Jeff, said the most notable thing about his father was the relationship he had with his wife, Jeff’s mother.

“My dad was an exceptionally kind person, and you cannot think of him without also thinking of my mother who is the same. They were born just a couple miles away. Born on the same day, delivered by the same doctor. That began a lifelong romance for them,” said Jeff Drummond.

Stephen Drummond wrote a book called ‘No Man Left Behind’ based on his experiences in Korea.