Harrison County burger restaurant closing permanently

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – BurgerIM on Emily Drive in Clarksburg announced that it will be closing permanently.

According to a Facebook post by the location, the restaurant will close on Jan. 29, 2022. BurgerIM is a chain restaurant that sells custom burgers. The Clarksburg store opened in 2020.

The post read:

Thank you to our loyal customers. It has been an honor to serve you. We will be closing our doors permanently on Saturday, January 29th. Burgerim Clarksburg Facebook post

Emily Drive has seen several restaurant changes in the past several months including the closing of Eat’N’Park and the opening of Tokyo Thai Sushi and Hibachi and Olive Garden.