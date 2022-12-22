BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County students are enjoying their last day of school before Christmas on Thursday, and a few bus drivers made sure that the Christmas spirit was felt even before break starts.

Harrison County bus driver dressed as Santa

Several Harrison County bus drivers, including Dave Cottrell who drives bus 278, dressed up as Santa on Thursday and another driver has been hiding an elf on the shelf in their bus all week for students to find.

Yet another driver had an unconventional and loud approach to spreading holiday cheer. Not everyone would necessarily want to wake up to the sound of music blaring at 7 a.m., but “Mr. Roger,” Roger Butcher, who drives Harrison County bus 243 in the Bridgeport area, put all that aside to put a smile on students’ faces.

A video captured by Jaclyn Belcastro in the Maple Lake area of Bridgeport shows bus 243 pulling up to a bus stop and playing “Rainbow Connection” by The Hit Crew (originally by Kermit the Frog in the original Muppets movie).

While the song is not exactly an homage to Christmas, videos posted on Facebook by parents who enjoyed the gesture is definitely in line with the Christmas spirit.

We also want to clarify that neither Dave Cottrell or Roger Butcher are in fact THE Santa Claus, although they both made good effort and we’re sure they reported all their naughty and nice students to the big man at the North Pole.