Harrison County CASA auction raises money for victims of child abuse and neglect

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The fourth annual Quarters for CASA fundraiser was held at the Robert C. Byrd High School on Dec. 11.

Admission was $10, which included one paddle. For $5 more, you could get another paddle with a limit of three paddles per person.

Baskets were donated and auctioned off to raise funds for Harrison County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

Due to the pandemic, the event was cancelled in 2020, but in 2019, the last Quarters for CASA event raised $5,000.

The funds support Harrison County children that are involved in abuse and neglect cases. A variety of resources are provided by the Harrison County CASA.

“I’ve just always went by the philosophy of, if not me then who? You know, I feel so passionate about CASA because I’ve really been able to see first hand how much a CASA advocate truly makes a difference in a case,” said Nikki Burkhammer, Advocate Coordinator for the Harrison County CASA.

People interested in becoming a child advocate can call Harrison County CASA at 304-623-5749.

The second largest fundraiser for Harrison County CASA is a Super Hero 5-K which will be held on May 14, 2022.

Monetary donations allow the organization to fill the gaps in supplies they don’t have, but everything from clothing to car seats that can be utilized for child care is accepted.