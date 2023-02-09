CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Court Appointed Special Advocates Program also known as CASA held an informational session called “Be a Valentine” to help children in foster care.

Interested couples and individuals received information about what it means to be a CASA volunteer advocate. CASA members say they are in need of people wanting to be volunteer advocates for children who are going through a difficult time in their lives by being that constant presence for the kids.

“Being a volunteer means that you are going to dive in with your heart, you know, just be able to be there for somebody that needs you, to be able to give back to your community, to be able to make a difference for a child,” said Alisha Madia, Executive Director of Harrison County CASA Program. “A lot of times these kiddos have been left to, you know, kind of figure things out and have a lot of questions. And then they are in an overwhelmed, you know, overburdened foster care system and really need an advocate or someone by their side to help them understand what’s going on and explain things in terms that they’ll understand.”

Harrison County CASA members also said during the information session they explained what it means to be an advocate, what the expectations are, the time commitment involved, training requirements, and background requirements. The next step is an application and a 30-hour training. After all that, the advocate is sworn in by a circuit court judge and then the volunteer advocate is prepared to accept their first case.

“We have individuals that volunteer and also for this time of year with Valentine’s Day we’re recruiting and helping people understand this is something they can do as a couple or a team. So, they can team up and go through the training, and then they would take appointment of a child or children in foster care,” Madia said. “And they will visit that child at least once every month so they can get to know that child, and that way, the better you know a child and their needs and the unique needs of their family the better you can advocate and hopefully see children and families reunified and see healing in children.”

To learn more about being a volunteer advocate with Harrison County CASA program you can contact them at 304-623-5749. They can also be contacted through social media with any questions as well.