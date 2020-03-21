Harrison County CBD coffee shop accepting orders via Facebook during pandemic

SALEM, W.Va.- With many businesses closing down temporarily due to the Coronavirus pandemic, some are getting creative with finding ways to follow guidelines while still being able to serve their customers.

Salem coffee shop The Herb is closing to the public starting on Sunday, but will still be delivering its signature CBD products through the mail if customers request them via Facebook message or phone call.

Owner Missy Zirkle says it was important for The Herb to keep its doors open as long as possible, but that the coffee shop can no longer stay open for the health of all involved.

“The situation now has forced us to close and we want our employees and our customers and the community of Salem to stay as safe as possible,” said Zirkle.

The Herb offers CBD oil as well as plenty of other CBD infused products.