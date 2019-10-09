Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosts annual business after hours networking event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosted its fall business after hours Tuesday night at the Best Western Inn Plus in Bridgeport.

One of the main goals of the event is to gather local area businesses together to network and engage with one another. Business professionals were able to meet with one another and discuss their jobs and collaborate together.

Representatives of the chamber said they are always looking to add new members to their group.

“Me as an individual and as a member what it has done for me is it has opened up doors that I never would have had the opportunities to, and introduced me to people that I never would have had a chance to meet and that is pretty powerful stuff,” said Jason Mcvicker, Member of the West Virginia Business Networking Group.

The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business at Breakfast event on November 1. The event will focus on discussing the economic outlook for 2020 and beyond.