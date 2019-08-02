Harrison County Chamber of Commerce hosts Business at Breakfast seminar

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce continued its monthly ‘Business at Breakfast’ series at the East Point Courtyard by Marriott on Friday morning.

The focus of the seminar was workforce development resources and solutions. The event hosted three guest speakers who shared tools and programs that can be used to make businesses better.

Chamber members said that they enjoyed seeing so many people gather to learn about how they can improve themselves and their businesses.

“We want to keep our members and the business community up to date on current issues and ways that they can help grow and support their business,” said chamber president Kathy Wagner.

The next breakfast will be held on September 6.