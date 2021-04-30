Harrison County Child Advocacy Center awarded $120,000 grant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center has been awarded more than $120,000 in funding.

The center received the money from Governor Jim Justice, as part of a child advocacy center grant program.

The center, which covers Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor, and Barbour Counties, has seen an up-tick in the use of services by 95% in the past five years.

They plan to use the money to keep the center in operation for the next year.

We’re always aware that at any time, funding could be cut, in which case we would have to look then at cutting back services. So, to know that that money is in place for us and to continue throughout the next year is just a very big relief.” Jayne Landacre, Executive Director

All together, Governor Justice has awarded $2.1 million to 22 projects across the state.