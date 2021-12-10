Harrison County Child Advocacy Center seeks funding after budget cuts

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center is supported for another year due to the VIctims of Act Assistance sub-grant.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center (HCCAC) is one of 21 centers in West Virginia that serve child victims as part of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN).

Due to federal budget cuts, WVCAN received a cut of 23 percent to their funds, which affects all of their centers in the state, including HCCAC.

The West Virginia legislature and Governor Jim Justice supported and passed a bill that provides a sub-grant of $3.9 million to the Victims of Crime Act. This act funds many organizations in West Virginia, along with the WVCAN and HCCAC.

HCCAC Director Jayne Landacre said that they had a record-breaking year, serving 504 children. The center provides services to Harrison, Dodridge, Barbour and Taylor county.

Landacre says abuse thrives in isolation, and when school was shut down during the pandemic, children were more exposed to those traumatic environments, and their services will not be sustainable without government funding.

“It feels to be in a strange space, to be so grateful that we have the funding for this upcoming year, and yet so fearful for whats going to happen in the future. So, the thought that due to budget cuts, we would be unable to provide those services for children is just absolutely.. we cant let that happen,” said Jayne Landacre, Executive Director for the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

All child advocacy centers in West Virginia would have to cut expenses if funding is not secured for the future.

With only 6 staff members, Landacre said laying off employees to continue services at HCCAC is not an option because they are already under-staffed

Community members can help support their local child advocacy center by donating comfort items like new blankets, stuffed animals, toys and games. Landacre said that gift cards to Kroger help provide food for children who find themselves at an extended stay in the center.