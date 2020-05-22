Harrison County Clerk’s office issues update on voting, early voting in the county

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Clerk’s Office has issued an update on voting in the county, including two in-person early voting sites that will operate with additional restrictions due to COVID-19.

A press release was issued by the clerk’s office on Friday stating that there will no longer be a voting location at Eastpointe but instead, there will be Early Voting at the courthouse beginning May 27 through June 6.

The weekday hours for early voting are 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Voters will be required to enter the 3rd Street door next to the voter registration office. Officials said that precautions are being taken to ensure that people entering the building do not present symptoms of COVID-19.

Therefore, officials said that citizens should be prepared to wait for entry into the building. Additionally, only four voters will be allowed in the office at one time. The clerk’s office said that it apologizes for the inconvenience, but it wants to make sure everyone stays safe and that the office is adhering to the guidelines set by local and state health officials.

The release also stated that the clerk’s office has secured a large spot at the Meadowbrook Mall that will allow for more voting machines to be utilized. Officials said this will be located in the former Elder-Beerman home store location at the northern end of the mall. Voting will take place during the same dates weekdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Officials said they strongly encourage those who want to vote in person to take advantage of either of these voting locations.

The release stated that those who don’t feel comfortable mailing their absentee ballot may deliver it to either of these locations through the end of Early Voting on June 6. There will be a ballot box that voters may put them in.

The release also reminded citizens that there will be seven in-person voting locations open on Election Day.