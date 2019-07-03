Harrison County Clerk’s Office moves forward after June cyberattack

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Since a cyberattack June 14 on the Harrison County Courthouse, the county clerk and staff have been working to catch up on their recording of documents.

The county clerk’s office is now recording in real time as of Tuesday. Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas said when the cyberattack occurred, they received an error message on the computer screen and could not go any further. When they tried going into the indexing and clicking on a person’s name, an error message stated there was no image. The backup system was also breached, but Thomas stated they are fortunate that in years past they backed up information externally.

“Hopefully we’ll get the bulk of it back, but we’re still going to lose quite a bit because what we’ve been working on in the last five years is some of that old, some of those old documents, as well. Plus, we’ve lost our estates, our I.T. Department is still, I think, confident that somebody is going to crack this, and we’ll be able to get it unlocked,” said Thomas.

The county clerk’s office is working to retrieve the stolen information. If the information cannot be recovered, much of it will have to be re-keyed into the computer system.

“The Sunday after I found out how bad it was, after the Friday, I was on the phone with our software provider. He already has a plan. We are going to go back to the old fashioned way, which is external. I know our I.T. Department is working with a company right now to come up with a solution, or try and figure out what happened, where it came from and do a fix. They’re also doing a different back-up, but I would feel safer if we had an external back up,” said Thomas.

Thomas stated that her staff in the county clerk’s office is to be commended for doing all the work they have in getting caught up on their recordings.