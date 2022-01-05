Harrison County Clerk’s Office seeking poll workers for special levy election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Clerk’s Office is looking for poll workers for the upcoming special levy election later this month.

The election is slated for Saturday, Jan. 22, and will be composed of the vital services levy, which provides funding to organizations like Health Access, Central West Virginia Transit Authority and more.

Anyone who is interested in working the election must attend a training session so that the election can be as safe and secure as possible.

Harrison County Clerk John Spires (WBOY Image)

“This is how we ensure the integrity of our elections. State code is very explicit as to what you need to do and what rules you need to follow. Folks that wrote those rules are pretty smart, so, there’s a reason you should follow them. It helps when you know your neighbor was working and you trust them and you know they’re in on the process and making sure everyone is following the rules,” said John Spires, the Harrison County Clerk.

If you’re interested and want to know more information or to sign up for the training, you can call the clerk’s office at 304-624-8614.