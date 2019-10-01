Harrison County coffee shop incorporates CBD

SALEM, W.Va.- A Harrison County business is putting a new spin on a coffee shop.

The Herb, which has been in progress since April, is incorporating CBD oil into its products by request. The shop also offers CBD oil sold on its own.

Owners Michelle Loar and Missy Zirkle said that they were excited to bring CBD to Harrison County because it is often believed to help with multiple health issues.

“We thought we’d like CBD. It’s pretty popular right now, and we wanted to incorporate the coffee. We have smoothies, cappuccinos, frappes,” said Loar.

The Herb is located at 190 west main street in Salem and Salem University students will receive a 10 percent discount with a student ID.