Harrison County Commission addresses concerns about rail trail trusses

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – During Wednesday morning’s meeting, Harrison County Commissioners took a look at several bridges that are in dire need of repair.



Five trusses on the south rail trail near Mt. Clare are in need of repair or completely replaced, officials said.

People are still using the trusses and some even drive vehicles over them, commissioners were told.

Commissioners considered closing them down, but instead, will immediately have them all looked at. All agreed to have Thrasher Engineering take the lead.

Signs have already been posted around the trusses warning the public not to cross using motor vehicles.

More signage could be posted up as early as Thursday.