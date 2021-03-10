Harrison County Commission approves funding for building projects

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County Commission met on Wednesday morning to discuss funding for new building projects.

The commissioners decided to approve the project fund requisition presented to them for money associated with the Harrison County Building Project and the Charles Pointe Economic Opportunity Development District.

Several buildings are associated with each of these projects, and the commission did not have to discuss much before agreeing to approve the requests.

“Not unless there would be questions, I’d just need the president’s signature after the meeting,” said Harrison County Administrator William Parker when asked if anything additional was required.

Commissioners Susan Thomas, Patsy Trecost, and David Hinkle voted unanimously to approve the funding, and Thomas agreed to give her signature after the meeting.

County Commission will also hold a special session on March 16 at 10 A.M. to discuss the county’s budget.