Harrison County Commission approves funding to fix up local parks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The weather on Wednesday may have felt like winter, but Harrison County Commission discussed fixing up several parks for spring and summer activities.

At their weekly meeting, commissioners talked about parks in Good Hope, Summit Park, Spelter, Wallace and Quiet Dell.

Most of the parks have dilapidated equipment, and many of the ballfields need new stands and backstops for baseball and softball. Commission has nearly $100,000 budgeted for parks this year.

One of the parks needing major improvements is in Good Hope. Commission has agreed to put in a new ADA playground, take care of the basketball court and possibly replace the baseball backstop there.

Commission allocated the funds to do all of the repairs as long as they stay below $50,000.

Summit Park will see many improvements, as well, with a budget of $25,000.