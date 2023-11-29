CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Property owners in Harrison County who are looking to revitalize their land got some help on Wednesday following the Harrison County Commission’s meeting.

During a Harrison County Commission meeting on Wednesday morning, Commissioner President, Susan Thomas, and Commissioner, Patsy Trecost approved the adoption and implementation of the county’s Demolition Assistance Program, as well as a DLAP Sub-Grant application.

The DLAP Sub-Grant application would provide funds to assist property owners with the costs of demolition, along with everything that comes with it. While it will not cover the total costs, it will help those who cannot pay out of pocket for all the services needed.

Over the past five months, eleven dilapidated houses have been torn down in Harrison County. Commissioner Trecost told a 12 News reporter that the main goal for tearing down these houses is to beautify communities, as well as to improve property and safety.

“It opens up opportunity for us to develop not only residential but commercial property on a place where there’s already communication, where there’s already water, where there’s already sewer,” Trecost said. “So it keeps the cost down because the infrastructure is already in place.”

Trecost said that every time they get a chance to get a federal or state grant, or use their own general fund money to tear down dilapidated structures, they are absolutely going to do that.