Harrison County Commission awarded grant for Community Corrections Program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program has awarded $5.4 million to multiple projects across the state, including in Harrison County. The Harrison County Commission was awarded a $100,000 grant from the program.

The money is funded by Governor Jim Justice and the community services section of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

The newly awarded money will cause less taxpayer money to be used.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the county, especially, to be able to offer these programs, and that reduces the jail bill, which saves taxpayer money in that way as well,” said Gina Jones, Director of Grants and Special Projects.

The money will be used to continue operations of the program.