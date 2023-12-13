CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Commission is having some friendly competition this holiday season as they begin a new tradition: “The Christmas Decoration Contest.”

According to Harrison County Commissioner, David Hinkle, being in the new Courthouse General Services Annex has brought up the idea of using the employees’ spaces in a fun new way.

There are 19 departments across seven locations participating in the contest. The Harrison County Senior Center traveled between every location on Wednesday to judge for the competition. There will be an individual office winner and a department winner.

Harrison County Senior Center judges showing off their badges. (WBOY Image)

The 19 departments participating include:

Courthouse – 301 West Main St. Probation (floor 6) Court Reporters (floor 5) Circuit Clerk (floor 4) Prosecuting Attorney (floor 3) Courts (floor 2)

Annex side of the building Magistrates (floor 3) Family Court (floor 1)

General Services Annex – 229 South 3rd St. County Commission (floor 3) Information Technology (floor 3) Bookkeeping (floor 3) Voters Registration (floor 3) Grants Office (floor 2) Planning Office (floor 2) Tax Office (floor 2) Assessors Real Estate (floor 2) Assessors Personal Property (floor 2) County Clerk (floor 1)

Sheriff’s Office – 609 West Main St.

Parks and Recreation – 43 Recreation Dr. Parks and Recreation Extension Office

Harrison County 911 – 735 Genesis Blvd, Bridgeport

Harrison County Animal Control – 2420 Saltwell Rd, Shinnston

County Administrator Laura Pysz told a 12 News reporter that she announced the contest over email on the week of Dec. 4 and that she was surprised by all the creativity and fun the employees were having in decorating. No county money was spent on decorations, everyone brought something in from home to decorate with.

Hinkle mentioned that they never expected the amount of involvement that have received in the past week.

“They have room now to do things like this and to really express themselves and I think it’s just been a great team-building experience for everybody here and the other offices,” Hinkle said. He added that some offices even snuck around and peeked at others to see how big everyone else went with décor.

Assessor’s Office front door. (WBOY Image)

County Clerk’s front door (WBOY Image)

County Commission office decorations (WBOY Image)

Planning Department’s Decorations (WBOY Image)

Sheriff’s Tax Office inside decoration (WBOY Image)

Voter Registration front door (WBOY Image)

While the ultimate goal of the contest was to have some Christmas fun, Pysz explained that it brought employees together.

“I mean the enthusiasm you see between everyone – the smiles on the faces, that’s what the season is all about, you know? Spreading happiness and joy, and it’s exciting that we have brought that here and everyone is participating,” Pysz said.

At the end of the day, the choice of winners is in the senior center’s hands. David Hinkle told 12 News that he is excited to see who they decide because he also went around and visited other locations on Wednesday.

When it comes to prizes, the department that wins will receive a free lunch, and the individual winner’s prize is still a secret. The winners will be announced at next week’s county commission meeting. Hinkle and Pysz both invited the public to come into the annex to see all the decorations. In 12 news reporter, Makayla Schindler’s opinion, it’s like driving around looking at lights, except it’s in a building!