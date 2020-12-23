Harrison County Commission confirms special election results

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission met Wednesday morning to settle a few matters before the holidays.

The first was to certify the results of the special election that took place in November.

Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas won the open seat on the commission in that election, defeating Republican Mickey Pettito. All of the current commissioners agreed that it was a fair and just election, and they personally saw that every vote was counted.

There still has not been a decision made about who will replace Thomas as County clerk when she leaves to join the commission. The commission will meet next Wednesday for the final time in the calendar year.