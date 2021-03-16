Harrison County Commission continues budget discussions with local organizations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission continued its special budget meetings on Tuesday.

The three commissioners heard from several more local groups about their funding requests for the 2021-2022 year.

This is part of an effort to focus the month of March on officially setting the county’s budget.

Some of the people requesting funds throughout the day included Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano, County Clerk John Spires, and the Directors of E-911.

Harrison County Animal Control also asked for help renovating its building.

“It was built in 1980, maybe 1982. We’re outgrowing it, and there’s no place for us to expand,” said Harrison County Animal Control Director Elizabeth Keough during her meeting with the commission.

County Commission will resume its regular meetings on Wednesday at 10 a.m.