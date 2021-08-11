Harrison County Commission continuing to clean up dilapidated structures

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission held its regular meeting at the Harrison County Courthouse in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

The commission was given an update on the Hart Building, which was a dilapidated structure in Hepzibah.

The building has been cleaned out and completely torn down.

The Hart Building in Hepzibah is completely torn down

Commissioner Patsy Trecost said it’s important to him to make sure these structures are taken care of by the county.

“Nobody wants to live beside something that is unappealing, and, at the same time, we get that. It’s fair to them, and there’s nothing we can do better to use taxpayer dollars, one, to clean up, and address such issues,” said Trecost.

Others matters voted on during the meeting include $2,000 to the Italian Festival, $2,000 to the Apple Butter Festival and a change in funding for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories