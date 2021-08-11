Harrison County Commission continuing to clean up dilapidated structures

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission held its regular meeting at the Harrison County Courthouse in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

The commission was given an update on the Hart Building, which was a dilapidated structure in Hepzibah.

The building has been cleaned out and completely torn down.

The Hart Building in Hepzibah is completely torn down

Commissioner Patsy Trecost said it’s important to him to make sure these structures are taken care of by the county.

“Nobody wants to live beside something that is unappealing, and, at the same time, we get that. It’s fair to them, and there’s nothing we can do better to use taxpayer dollars, one, to clean up, and address such issues,” said Trecost.

Others matters voted on during the meeting include $2,000 to the Italian Festival, $2,000 to the Apple Butter Festival and a change in funding for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.