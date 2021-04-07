Harrison County Commission declares April 2021 “Child Abuse Prevention Month”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – During their regular meeting on Wednesday, Harrison County Commissioners took a stand against child abuse.

The commissioners, during a meeting with the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center, decided to make this month “Child Abuse Prevention Month” and discussed the importance of keeping all children safe from any wrongdoing. Commission president Susan Thomas read a proclamation and the groups decided that they will work together going forward.

“Therefore be it resolved that the Harrison County Commission does hereby proclaim the month of April 2021 as Child Abuse Prevention Month and calls upon all citizens to increase their participation and efforts to prevent child abuse and strengthen the community in which we live,” said Thomas during the meeting.

To reach the Harrison County Child Advocacy center, call 304-0375.